And the celebration continues! Rob Kardashian and fiancee Blac Chyna stayed close as they hit up Aces Strip Club in NYC on Wednesday, April 13.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 29, and the model, 27, arrived at the club at 2:30 a.m., an onlooker tells Us Weekly. Kardashian, who credits his bride-to-be for his recent weight loss, wore an all-black outfit and a Yankees baseball cap. Blac Chyna wore a dark, cleavage-baring halter dress.

The twosome, who sat close to Fetty Wap in the VIP section, were the center of attention. According to the eyewitness, the DJ kept shouting "Blac and Rob Kardashian in the building! Congrats on your engagement!"

The lovebirds were well taken care of. Employees supplied them with sparkling rosé, Ciroc vodka and Hennessy. The onlooker says that Kardashian had two Hennessy drinks on the rocks while Chyna stuck to water.

"Chyna was very sweet to everyone all night, especially the dancers," the eyewitness tells Us. "Rob looked really happy and was smiling all night. At one point he put his arm around Chyna and she had her hand on his leg. They looked very cute together, but never kissed." Before heading out, they were given Ace of Spades champagne and a cake. Dancers also joined in on the fun and shot silver confetti in the air around them.

