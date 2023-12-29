Jackie Miller James is on the road to recovery after a year full of health scares.

The family of the California-based influencer, 35, revealed in June that Jackie had suffered an aneurysm rupture one week before she was expected to deliver her and her husband Austin James‘ first child. “While her baby girl is now healthy and home from the NICU, Jackie will remain in the hospital for the foreseeable future,” they shared via Instagram at the time.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, Jackie was transported to a hospital after being found unconscious by her husband. Upon arriving at the hospital, she simultaneously went under brain surgery and a C-section. Jackie was placed into a medically induced coma and subsequently underwent five other brain surgeries.

Her family announced via Instagram in July that Jackie woke up from the coma and was “transferred to one of the best neurological rehabilitation hospitals in the country.” They also noted that Jackie had been reunited with her baby girl “and spends a great deal of each day with her entire family while in the hospital.”

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Jackie Miller James:

1. What is Jackie Miller James’ Current Health Condition?

Jackie and her family shared a recovery update via Instagram in December. “This year has taken a lot from us but it’s also given us so many blessings,” their message read. “Jackie is currently on the road to recovery with her baby and family by her side. While the rehabilitation will be long, it’s been the motivation of being a new mother and the support of so many of you that has driven her to continue.”

In the post, the family also revealed that Jackie and her husband had named their little girl Knoxly Rose James. “Again, thank you all,” they concluded their message. “If it wasn’t for family, friends and this community, we don’t know where we would be right now. All our love, Jackie & Family.”

2. What Have Celebrities Said About Jackie Miller James?

Several celebrities have shown their support for Jackie following her aneurysm rupture. “Sending healing energy and strength and love to you and your loved ones ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Mandy Moore commented on the family’s initial Instagram update in June.

Shay Mitchell also sent her well-wishes by commenting three red heart emojis on the family’s December Instagram post. Mitchell is also one of the top donors to Jackie’s GoFundMe, along with The Big Bang Theory alum Kunal Nayyar. According to the site, both stars donated $5,000 to Jackie’s recovery.

3. When Did Jackie Miller James Announce Her Pregnancy?

Jackie revealed in January that she and Austin were expecting their first child. “Baby James Coming May 2023✨,” Jackie captioned her Instagram pregnancy announcement video. Set to “Songbird” by Eva Cassidy, Jackie showed off her baby bump while wearing a cream-colored, long-sleeved silk dress.

Jackie continued to share pregnancy updates with fans leading up to her health scare. “39 Weeks 🎀 Scroll to the end for the reality of the situation lol,” she captioned a slideshow of baby bump pics in May, the last of which featured herself eating a hamburger off her stomach.

4. How Long Has Jackie Miller James Been an Influencer?

Jackie has been an influencer for several years, having posted aesthetically pleasing photos via Instagram since 2016. She has shared all aspects of her life with fans online, from her favorite foods and beauty products to posting makeup tutorials and outfit details. The month of her health scare, she posted a two-part video sharing her best dating advice and tips, telling her followers to try dating apps and encouraging them to put themselves out there.

5. When Did Jackie Miller James Get Married?

Jackie and Austin tied the knot surrounded by family and friends during a rustic ceremony in Napa Valley, California in April 2022. “The best day of my life,” Jackie captioned video clips from the couple’s big day, including herself walking down the aisle and hopping into a white vintage car with her husband after saying “I do.”

She sported an off-the-shoulder, A-line gown embroidered with lots of lace, as well as a long veil with lace trimming. In addition to wearing a gold pendant necklace, Jackie rocked an updo hairstyle and natural glam makeup, the latter of which she did herself.