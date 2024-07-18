Jack Schlossberg may be the sole grandson of late President John F. Kennedy but he’s currently blowing up on social media.

Jack, 31, is the youngest son of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg. He got on the Internet’s radar earlier this year after he went viral for opening a coconut in May. After making a buzz online, he has continued to make quirky videos for TikTok while also commentating on current events.

“I’m just having a good time. I’m a fun, wacky guy,” Jack said in a July interview with Vogue. “I’m a silly goose — a silly goose who’s trying, just trying, to get the truth out there.”

Since then, his popularity has catapulted — and he scored a job as a political correspondent for Vogue during the 2024 election.

Keep scrolling to get to know Jack:

He’s Named After His Grandfather

While he goes by Jack, the journalist’s real name is John Bouvier Kennedy Schlossberg. He was named after JFK and his maternal great-grandfather, John Vernou Bouvier III.

Jack has continued his grandfather’s legacy by working at the John F. Kennedy Library. He is a member of the New Frontier Award Committee and Profile in Courage Award committees. In his interview with Vogue, Jack opened up about how his grandfather is his “hero,” despite never meeting him. (JFK was assassinated in 1963 at age 46.)

“I’ve always felt super lucky that there’s this massive historical record about my family that I can learn from. A lot of people don’t get to have that kind of relationship with their ancestors,” he explained. “I’m so lucky for it, and so I try to learn as much as I can from them. I think my grandpa’s speeches are the coolest things ever. His administration actually did so much that’s still with us today, and he inspired a whole generation of people to enter public service — and still does.”

He Has 2 Older Sisters

Jack is the youngest of his siblings. He has two older sisters, Rose and Tatiana.

Rose is the first grandchild of JFK. She is a film and television producer best known for her work on the Peabody Award-winning documentary series Time: The Kalief Browder Story. Rose tied the knot with her wife, restaurateur Rory McAuliffe, in 2022.

Like her brother, Tatiana is a journalist who covers climate change for the New York Times. Tatiana married her college sweetheart, George Moran, in 2017. The couple share one child.

He’s Got Several Degrees

Jack studied history with a concentration in Japanese history during his undergrad at Yale. He graduated in 2015.

After taking a couple years off post-grad to work, Jack decided to continue his education at Harvard Law School where he was part of the joint J.D. and MBA program. He earned both degrees in 2022 and passed the New York State bar exam the following year.

He’s Had a Lot of Interesting Jobs

After graduating from Yale, Jack worked at Rakuten, Inc., a Japanese internet and e-commerce company, in Tokyo. He scored the gig after meeting the company’s CEO while visiting Sendai alongside his mother while she was performing her duties as U.S. ambassador to Japan.

In 2016, Jack got a new job as a staff assistant in the Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, which is part of the U.S. Department of State. He also worked at Suntory Holdings Limited, which is a Japanese brewing, distilling and beverage company.

Jack also briefly pursued acting as he had a small role on the TV series, Blue Bloods, which aired in 2018.

He Has an Interest in Politics

Like his family, Jack also has an interest in public service and has been involved in politics. In November 2013, he attended the Medal of Freedom Award Dinner to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his grandfather’s death. At the event, he introduced President Barack Obama. During the 2020 Democratic National Convention, Jack gave a speech during the second night of the event.

Jack has publicly disavowed his cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, for his 2024 Presidential Campaign. He’s posted several videos online poking fun at his family member and endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection.

While Jack hasn’t publicly declared his intentions to run for public office at any time in the future, he has confessed he wants to be involved.

“I am inspired by my family’s legacy of public service,” he told Vogue in July. “I take that very seriously, and I want to contribute in my own way. I have big dreams, but I also know that I’m trying to make a positive impact today.”