Wildfires have continued to rage through Southern California for the third day on Wednesday, December 6, now expanding to areas near Bel Air and interstate 405.

A new fire emerged on Wednesday and has engulfed an area near the Getty Center and the Skirball Cultural Center. The fire ignited near 405 Freeway and Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Mel Gibson, Demi Moore, Sean Penn, Tom Hanks, Rob Lowe, Janet Jackson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are among the thousands of citizens whose homes are in danger due to the wildfires.

Kyle Richards, whose home is in the Bel Air fire zone, took to Twitter to ask for support from her followers, writing: “We need a lot of prayers here in Los Angeles please.”

Kim Kardashian added: “I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe!”

I pray everyone in Los Angeles is safe from these fires and THANK YOU to all of the fire fighters working so hard to keep everyone safe! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 6, 2017

Firefighters are still working to fight the largest fire, known as Thomas Fire, in Ventura County, that has burned through more than 65,000 acres and have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes. The Ventura County Fire Department issued a warning early Monday morning, writing on Twitter: “Incident commander reporting winds are increasing, expect fire behavior to increase over the entire incident.”

Due to the blaze known as Rye Fire, Westworld and S.W.A.T. have halted their respective filming due to safety concerns. Both series film near Santa Clarita, where the fire has continued to rage. “Production of @swatcbs has been suspended for the day due to wildfires and unsafe air near our stages,” the CBS show’s writers announced in a tweet. “Safety of cast and crew come first. Prayers to all affected by these fires.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!