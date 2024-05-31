The Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a family affair for Will Smith.

Smith, 55, was joined by the whole Smith clan for the red carpet event on Thursday, May 30, including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, their children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, and his eldest son Trey, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, also attended.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise starring Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lawrence was also joined on the red carpet by his ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs, their two daughters, Iyanna, 23, and Amara, 21, as well as his eldest daughter, Jasmin Page, 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Patricia Southall.

“It was beautiful seeing our kids together. Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30’s is like [mind-blowing].”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes 29 years after the first Bad Boys movie was released in 1995. (Two sequels followed in 2003 and 2020 respectively.)

Smith told the Press Association that meeting Lawrence, 59, all those years ago was “definitely love at first sight.”

“Martin had this script, so Martin actually brought me into Bad Boys, and from the first time we sat and we talked, the chemistry was just magic,” said the star.

Thursday’s event marked yet another strong show of support from Pinkett Smith, who revealed that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb last October.

“I think just not being ready yet,” Pinkett Smith said when asked why they didn’t announce their separation earlier. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership. And, in regards to, ‘How do we present that to people,’ you know, we hadn’t figured that out.”

Despite their separation, the stars have no intention of getting divorced.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” said Pinkett Smith. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”