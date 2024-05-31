Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Will Smith Joined by Wife Jada Pinkett Smith, His 3 Kids at ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ Premiere

By
Will Smith Poses With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Bad Boys Premiere
Trey Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jaden Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The Los Angeles premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die was a family affair for Will Smith.

Smith, 55, was joined by the whole Smith clan for the red carpet event on Thursday, May 30, including his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, their children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23, and his eldest son Trey, 31, whom he shares with ex-wife Sheree Zampino. Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, 70, also attended.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die is the fourth installment in the action-comedy franchise starring Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Lawrence was also joined on the red carpet by his ex-wife, Shamicka Gibbs, their two daughters, Iyanna, 23, and Amara, 21, as well as his eldest daughter, Jasmin Page, 28, whom he shares with his first wife, Patricia Southall.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith- A Timeline of Their Evolved Relationship - 917 'Emancipation' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Nov 2022

Related: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Relationship Timeline

“It was beautiful seeing our kids together. Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age,” Smith told Entertainment Tonight at the event. “We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30’s is like [mind-blowing].”

Bad Boys: Ride or Die comes 29 years after the first Bad Boys movie was released in 1995. (Two sequels followed in 2003 and 2020 respectively.)

Will Smith Poses With Wife Jada Pinkett Smith at Bad Boys Premiere
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Smith told the Press Association that meeting Lawrence, 59, all those years ago was “definitely love at first sight.”

“Martin had this script, so Martin actually brought me into Bad Boys, and from the first time we sat and we talked, the chemistry was just magic,” said the star.

Thursday’s event marked yet another strong show of support from Pinkett Smith, who revealed that she and Smith have been separated since 2016 in an interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb last October.

Zescia Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon

Deal of the Day

Snag it Now — This Boho Ruffle Summer Dress is Over Half Off! View Deal

“I think just not being ready yet,” Pinkett Smith said when asked why they didn’t announce their separation earlier. “Still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership. And, in regards to, ‘How do we present that to people,’ you know, we hadn’t figured that out.”

Every Time Celebrities Talked About Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith Marriage

Related: Jada and Will's Most Talked About Moments

Despite their separation, the stars have no intention of getting divorced.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” said Pinkett Smith. “We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

In this article

'Bel-Air' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 09 Feb 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith
94th Annual Academy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Mar 2022

Will Smith

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!