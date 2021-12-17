Win Amazing Celebrity Experiences When You Shop on Groupon Day

In addition to scoring big on the thousands of deals and experiences that await you on Groupon Day, consumers have a chance to win amazing celebrity experiences including a tattoo session with Miami Ink’s Chris Garver, a private virtual cooking class with food icon Martha Stewart and a private masterclass in LA with makeup artist to the stars, Ariel Tejada.

These once-in-a-lifetime opportunities can be yours when you shop with Groupon on Groupon Day (today, December 17th). Last minute shopper? No sweat. When you gift a Groupon experience there are no worries about shipping delays or gifts getting there on time. And on Groupon Day, you’ll be able to share the joy of the latest beauty, health and wellness experiences, from spa treatments such as reflexology to workout classes like yoga or bootcamp, at 30% off!

If beauty and wellness is not their thing, choose from a variety of local experiences ranging from race car driving to axe throwing to owning your own vineyard.

There is literally something for everyone with Groupon Day!

And speaking of the latest in beauty, celebrity makeup artist, Ariel Tejada (makeupbyariel), has shared some of his top trends to look forward to in 2022! Ariel has worked with celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani, Kim Kardashian, Rosalia, and Shay Mitchell, and spoke with Life & Style about Groupon Day and what to watch for on the red carpet this year!

L&S: What holiday glam looks are you excited about pulling together this year?

Ariel: I’m always excited to do bold red lip seems to be more requested this time of year which I love. Try it! Don’t be afraid of a pop of color.

L&S: Are there any trends you’re looking forward to starting in 2022 (similar to the purple blush trend)?

Ariel: Let’s bring back the glamour a little bit more! I love blush I always want people to embrace blush more!

L&S: Are there any favorite products you are going to give for holidays?

Ariel: My brush set that I collaborated on with Morphe on of course! Ariel x Morphe is everything you need for your face.

L&S: We know your exclusive experience for Groupon Day will offer a master class and lunch with you to get a glimpse into your day. What does that look like? What kinds of tips and tricks will you teach the lucky winner?

Ariel: I have never been able to create such an intimate experience before, typically it’s standard glam or a masterclass with hundreds of people. To be able to connect and have time to interact is very rare and so special! Tips and tricks will be best ways to approach the glam process from skin prep to best way to carve a brow the @makeupbyariel way.

L&S: Why did you choose to partner with Groupon to offer this experience?

Ariel: I’m naturally drawn to an opportunity to connect genuinely with my fans and create something truly special . Groupon is giving me full creative freedom and we spent a lot of time thinking of ways to make this “experience” something VERY unique.