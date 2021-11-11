Getting their game faces on! With less than 100 days to go to the 2022 Winter Olympics, athletes are gearing up to go for gold at the Beijing games. Besides strict workouts and training schedules, top-tier competitors also have to prep their skin, hair and body for the cold weather. After all, Beijing’s temperatures in March are predicted to be about 5 to 10 degrees Celsius. Watch the exclusive video above to hear Team USA’s must-have winter products.

Faye Gulini, Snowboardcross, Three-time Olympian

“Sunscreen always. We’re so exposed out there, whether it’s wind or snow or rain at times. It seems like the sun is the most harsh on the skin and I’m almost 30. So I need as much sun protection as I can get.”

Casey Larson, Skijumping, One-Time Olympian

“I think a good old Chapstick, like Dermatome. It’s super cold, whatever you’re doing, like waxing skis outside all winter long, your hands get cracked, your lips get cracked.”

Grace Miller, Para Nordic Skiing, One-Time Paralympian

“I used to live in Fairbanks, which gets really cold. So, we used to put Vaseline on her cheeks so that they wouldn’t get really cold and freeze.

Oksana Masters, Para Nordic Skiing, 10-time Paralympic Medalist

“Sunscreen, definitely sunscreen. I am such a skin junkie. I love everything from the serums to the masks. I’m that crazy person on the plane that has a sheet mask over my face. Being that we are outside and in extreme elements, my go-to is the sunscreen by Supergoop. I love that one and then Rituals has one that is absolutely amazing, SPF 50.

Zach Miller, Para Snowboarding, Paralmpic Hopeful

“Sun Bum chapstick. It’s pretty important, especially when you’re at elevation, to be taking care of your lips and making sure that they don’t get sunburned to chapped and everything like that. They have good flavors and scents too, that’s something that’s always in my bag at the top of the course.”

Madison Hubbell, Figure Skating, One-Time Olympian

“I have super dry skin anyways and training in a cold environment does not help that. I would say my favorite thing is Bobbi Brown’s Extra Repair Moisture Cream. It’s one of their cult classic creams. It goes on every day and under all of my competition makeup.”

Jason Brown, Figure Skating, Olympic Bronze Medalist

“Ever since I cut my hair, I just use a curl cream, it’s so much easier. I used to like use gel and mousse and hairspray.”

Hilary Knight, Hockey, Three-time Olympic Medalist

“Since we’re not really in the sun very often, a tinted moisturizer is always a good go-to. Anything that moistures the face that’s constantly in cold weather is always a plus. I think the surprising thing about our group, we have huge skincare routines, whether that’s the game-day prep and throwing on a face of makeup or just getting ready for the gym.”

Andrew Kurka, Alpine Racing, Two-time Paralympic Medalist

“The thing I swear by while ski racing is a zinc lip cover. I love it because I hate getting my lips burnt. The rest of me will tan, but these bad boys just like to crack and split. It’s no fun.”

To learn more about all the Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, visit TeamUSA.org. Watch the Winter Olympics, beginning this February, and the Winter Paralympics, beginning this March, on NBC.