Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones live-tweeted the Men’s Luge competition during the 2018 Winter Olympics on Saturday, February 10, and melted down over Team USA’s Chris Mazdzer.

The comedian, 50, whose commentary during the 2016 Summer Olympics went viral, appeared to be watching the luge competition for the first time, as she was freaking out about the athletes, who lie back on a toboggan that then hurtles down a slick, ice-covered track at speeds of about 80 miles an hour without brakes.

“I’m not trying to be a professional or anything, but this s—t does not look safe,” Jones said in the first of several NSFW videos she shared of the event in in PyeongChang, South Korea, on Saturday. “There’s no padding. This mother—ker is literally on one of those things that you carry the refrigerator on … Dude, if you hit a pebble, you are f—ked! … I built one of these when I was little bit I did not do this s—t with it. … And you’re trying to stop with your feet? Oh, god! Oh, god!”

The feet is really trying to speak!! pic.twitter.com/UlQRNJbMeO — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

She warned that if she went to sit with the audience at the event, she would be screaming “bloody murder, because this s—t does not look safe. How the f—k did this become an event? Who did this? Who made this up?”

Jones began focusing on the competitors’ feet, which were turned in. “Their feet are saying, ‘I don’t want to f—king do this,” she commented.

Then her attention was drawn to Mazdzer. “He is fine as hell, I know that much. That’s for damn sure, Chris,” she commented. “Why don’t you luge on over here to my place.”

This is me if I had a son or daughter In the Olympics!! pic.twitter.com/illY2MQSDq — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) February 10, 2018

The camera then panned over to the stands, where Mazdzer’s mom held up a giant image of her 29-year-old son’s face. “This would be me if I had a kid that was in the Olympics,” Jones said. “Especially if my son was that fine. Hey mama, hook me up with your son, boo.”

Mazdzer, a three-time Olympian, was sitting in fourth place after the second of four heats with a serious chance of winning a medal.

