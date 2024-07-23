WWE star Johnny Gargano is thankful his father is safe after a fire destroyed their family restaurant in Ohio.

“I figured I should touch on this because people are finding out, and I know a lot of wrestling fans were looking forward to going to my Dad’s restaurant when they were in Cleveland for Summerslam,” Gargano, 36, wrote via X on Monday, July 22. “Last night, there was a fire, and my Dad’s restaurant was badly damaged. I’m grateful that my Dad was not there and is okay.”

In his social media post, Gargano praised his 82-year-old father’s work ethic and explained why this wasn’t just an ordinary restaurant.

“This is his life’s work,” the athlete stated. “He has worked in that building every day for almost 50 years. I basically grew up there and now, it’s just gone. It is extremely heartbreaking for my family.”

Related: Celebrities Who Own Restaurants There’s a lot more to being a celebrity than walking down a red carpet or selling out a concert venue. In fact, for a select group of stars who own or are part-owners of restaurants, food and drink plays a central role in their lives. For some famous faces, like Mark Wahlberg, food runs in […]

Gargano also included a photo of the property after Cleveland Fire was able to put out the blaze. Only debris remained from what used to be Gargano’s Restaurant & Catering.

In a series of social media posts, Cleveland Fire shared a glimpse into just how serious the incident was.

I figured I should touch on this because people are finding out, and I know a lot of wrestling fans were looking forward to going to my Dad’s restaurant when they were in Cleveland for Summerslam. Last night, there was a fire, and my Dad’s restaurant was badly damaged. I’m… pic.twitter.com/tQnWFATfR6 — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) July 22, 2024

“11 companies and nearly 50 firefighters on scene,” the department shared via X. “Water main break forced companies to relay water from distant hydrants. Fire resumed, the roof collapsed, parapets fell. Companies were able to protect exposures, including a gas station, but the fire building was lost. One firefighter suffered minor injury.”

The restaurant, which was previously featured on NXT television in 2019 during Gargano’s feud with Adam Cole, was known for its authentic Italian spaghetti sauce. It was also voted as having one of the best pizzas in the Cleveland area.

Related: WWE Stars React to John Cena's Retirement News WWE’s best and brightest are celebrating the impact and legacy of John Cena after the pro wrestling legend announced plans to retire. “I can’t take this! I can’t take this, man,” Montez Ford exclusively told Us Weekly at the L.A. premiere of Netflix’s Receiver on Tuesday, July 9. “Do you know how many cherished memories […]

The situation comes at a time when Gargano is thriving in his career. He and Tommaso Ciampa are currently the WWE Tag Team Champions, which marks the first time that Gargano has held a title on the main roster.

While success in wrestling is great, Gargano’s main priority appears to be his family, including his wife, Candice LeRae, and their 2-year-old son, Quill.

“I’ve been lucky to experience a lot of cool things in my life, but being able to watch this little dude grow and develop his own little personality is at the top of the list,” Gargano wrote via Instagram in February when celebrating his son’s birthday. “Whether yelling ‘JACK! THE. PUMPKIN. KING.’, finishing the final note on songs or doing the Jey Uso hand waves.. he’s one of a kind. I may be biased, but he’s the coolest.”