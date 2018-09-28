XXXTentacion’s Murder Was Caught on Surveillance Video

Surveillance footage showing the murder of XXXTentacion has been released more than three months after the rapper’s death. Prosecutors presented the video during a court hearing in Broward County, Florida, on Thursday, September 27.

The Miami-based ABC affiliate WPLG Local 10 obtained the tape, which shows two men following the late 20-year-old as he walks into a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida, on June 18. When XXXTentacion (real name Jahseh Onfroy) attempts to leave later on, his BMW is stopped by a pair of gun-wielding men, whom prosecutors believe to be suspects Michael Boatwright and Trayvon Newsome.

The footage shows the “Sad!” MC visibly struggling in his car before the assailants shoot him at point-blank range through his open windows. One of the men briefly enters the passenger side of the BMW and then flees the scene in a black SUV with a Louis Vuitton bag and $50,000 in cash.

XXXTentacion was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The video was played in court on Thursday during a hearing for Robert Allen, one of the four men who have been charged in the first-degree murder of the songwriter. The other suspects are Boatwright, Newsome and Dedrick Williams, all of whom are also being held without bond.

Thousands of fans remembered XXXTentacion on June 27 at an open-casket memorial service in Sunrise, Florida. He was laid to rest during a private funeral a day later.

The musician had been on modified house arrest in the months before his death while awaiting trial for charges including the battery of his pregnant ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

