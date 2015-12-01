Yolanda Foster and David Foster are divorcing after four years of marriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 51, and the 16-time Grammy winning music producer, 66, announced their split in a joint statement on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

"Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways," the couple told Us Weekly in a joint statement. "We've shared 9 beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."

Their separation has been in the works for some time, sources tell Us Weekly. According to one insider, things got “rocky” when the former model got sick in 2012 with Lyme disease. “She just felt he wasn’t there for him when she needed him most and he felt the same. It’s so sad but the illness really did come between them,” the source explains to Us. As portrayed on RHOBH, David is constantly on the road.

As Bravo fans are well aware, Yolanda has been battling Lyme disease since being diagnosed three years ago. In a sneak peek of Season 6 of RHOBH, an exasperated and weak Yolanda tells the camera: "I look quite normal, but yet I’m so sick. I have weakness in my legs, no brain function — I mean, I haven’t driven a car in three years.” The Bravo star has traveled the world looking for a cure and has kept fans up to date on her health via Instagram.

David and Yolanda said “I do” on Nov. 11, 2011. Yolanda was previously married to real estate entrepreneur Mohamed Hadid from 1994 to 2000. Together they share daughters Gigi, 20, and Bella, 19 (both of them budding supermodels), and son Anwar, 16. David is dad to five kids from previous marriages to Linda Thompson, Rebecca Dyer, and B.J. Cook.

