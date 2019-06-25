YouTuber Etika was found dead on Monday, June 24, the New York City Police Department confirms to Us Weekly. He was 29.

Etika (real name Daniel Desmond Amofah) had been reported missing and was last heard from by phone on Wednesday, June 19, at approximately 8 p.m.

The NYPD confirmed to the New York Post that the well-known gamer’s body was discovered in the East River near South Street Seaport at 6:20 p.m. on Monday. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but police did not identify him until his family was notified. His personal items, including a cellphone, backpack, Nintendo Switch gaming system and an ID, had been found days earlier on the Manhattan Bridge.

His cause of death has yet to be determined.

Etika’s disappearance came shortly after he posted a troublesome video on YouTube in which he appeared to express suicidal thoughts.

“I’m sorry for leaving such a stained legacy,” he said in the since-deleted video, which sparked concern from fans. “I hope that my story maybe helps to make YouTube a better place in the future where people know boundaries and limits and how far things should go.”

The internet personality, who had hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube and social media, described himself as “mentally ill” in the eight-minute video.

“Let my story be one that advises caution on too much of the social media s–t, man,” he said. “It will f–k you up and give you an image of what you want your life to be and it can get blown completely out of proportion, dawg. Unfortunately, it consumed me.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

