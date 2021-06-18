Ready to wet his whistle! Youtuber Juanpa Zurita has amassed a huge following, including over 25 million followers on Instagram, but he’s venturing into uncharted waters with his latest endeavor.

“I always have looked up to entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, “Juanpa tells Us. “ I found a place in the market and wanted to fill it.”

The YouTube star says his motivations are to better the health of the people of his country and the world. “I saw that there was a gap in the marketplace, people don’t know that spring water is the best for your body, it’s the best fuel you can use and I wanted to spread that message.”

Well-being and health aren’t his only motives when creating the company, “I didn’t want to put out anything that wasn’t environmentally conscience, so we worked really hard to make sure the entire bottle is recyclable, from the label to using the proper colors and cap, everything!” Juanpa tells Us

The 25-year-old also wanted to make sure to give back to his country: Mexico has a very serious drinking water issue, I wanted to highlight that and make sure this company gives back.”

Juanpa has partnered with the Mexican non-profit, Somos Agua, to give back. “Somos Agua is such an amazing organization and we’re donating proceeds to them to help people from my country gain access to clean and safe drinking water,’ the Instagram star tells Us. “ I couldn’t do this without having a charitable aspect that highlights the current issues in my country.”

