



Congratulations to the happy couple! YouTube stars Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau tied the knot in Las Vegas on Sunday, July 28.

Paul, 22, and Mongeau, 21, exchanged vows in an extravagant ceremony that was filmed by MTV for an upcoming show. The bride was dressed in a body-hugging strapless white lace-covered gown with matching veil, while the groom wore a white suit, black shirt and tie and a hat.

Hours before the nuptials, Mongeau posted an eight-minute-long video on YouTube titled, “I love you, Jake Paul.”

In the video, she explained that it was 6:09 a.m. and she was “about to go get on a plane and go get married.” She said she decided to make the video after a female fan asked her what she loved about Paul. Despite only being together for a short time, Mongeau said she was amazed at how much they had in common.

“To be honest with you, with a life like mine and a path like the one I’ve walked, you don’t really meet people who understand you — ever,” she said. “You just meet people who pretend to. I could never speak again and you’d be able to write out what’s in my head.”

Paul and Mongeau were first linked in May 2019, and their wedding follows the pair’s surprise engagement in June.

The couple sparked engagement and pregnancy speculation when the No Filter: Tana Turns 21 star told her massive Instagram following that she was expecting during her birthday celebration on June 23. Soon after, she shared a shot of a cake that read, “Will you marry me, Tana?”

Later that night, Mongeau claimed the duo were engaged. “JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted at the time. “I’m…… engaged………………”

The YouTuber then reiterated to a fan who questioned the validity of the couple’s engagement that “it’s not” a joke.

On July 9, Mongeau shared their engagement photos on Instagram. The post featured seven shots of the pair and led with a snap of the YouTubers kissing with the MTV star’s large diamond sparkler taking center stage.

“Bet you didn’t think we’d be engaged for this long,” she captioned the post.

Before the couple’s wedding, Paul’s older brother, Logan Paul, voiced his skepticism regarding his sibling’s engagement. He admitted to not knowing “what’s going on there,” and he also did not believe their arrangement was legitimate.

“There’s no exchange [of money] but you can make money together. Like, say you make merch together, you probably split, like, 50/50 split,” Logan said on Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast on July 23. “I hope so. Like, what if my brother’s, like, doing 80/20 with Tana? Oh, Tana, no! Tana, don’t do it! Damn, he been doing 80/20. He’s been doing 80/20.”

Mongeau was in a year-long open relationship with actress Bella Thorne before they called it quits in February. She was also linked to fellow YouTuber Brad Sousa, but she accused him of cheating in a viral video posted in April.

Jake, for his part, was previously linked to YouTubers Tessa Brooks and Alissa Violet, and model Erika Costell.

