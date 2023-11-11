AJ McLean and Rochelle McLean have always put their marriage first — even in the wake of their temporary separation.

While the couple first met in 2008, their connection didn’t blossom until later. AJ asked out for the first while Rochelle worked as a waitress at Saddle Ranch in West Hollywood. While she rejected him the first time, AJ asked her out again one year later and she said yes.

AJ proposed in January 2010, and the pair walked down the aisle nearly two years later. After one year of marriage, AJ and Rochelle became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter Elliott in 2012. Five years later, the family of three expanded their brood with the arrival of daughter Lyric in 2017.

In March 2023, they decided to briefly separate after more than a decade of marriage.

“Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future,” AJ and Rochelle told Us Weekly in a joint statement at the time. “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

Keep scrolling to see AJ and Rochelle’s relationship timeline: