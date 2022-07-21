Heard’s Team Files an Appeal

According to court documents obtained by Us in July 2022, Heard’s team officially filed an appeal in Depp’s defamation case against her. “We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for the Texas native told Us exclusively. “We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.”