Hannah Godwin exclusively gave Us Weekly a little taste of what a typical day in her life looks like for her — and how she achieves balance amid her hectic schedule.

The Bachelor Nation star, 28, begins her morning with a boost of caffeine and tunes to get her ready before she starts her day. After she’s had her fix, she gets in a little workout before her work day officially starts. However, Godwin has mastered the art of multi-tasking as she exercises while she gets down to business.

“I always try and get at least 15,000 steps a day,” she tells Us. “Lately, I’ve been walking on the treadmill while taking meetings — I love how clear my mind feels.”

In addition to being a content creator, Godwin has been busy with the release of her own photo editing app, Setty. On the app’s official website, Godwin explained that she got the inspiration to create the platform to help others “find beauty” around them.

“As I looked through the snapshots people created using the app, I noticed a common theme: they used the presets to channel an era, to set a mood, to make their photos feel like a place in time,” she said. “This inspired me to create products that transport you to your dream life — whether it’s coastal chic or fashion week, set your tone with Setty.”

Keep scrolling to see what Godwin’s day entails: