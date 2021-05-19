Love Lives

Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Cuddle Up During Trip to Miami

By
Bachelor Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Cuddle Up During Trip to Miami
 MEGA
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Vacation Mode

James held on tight to Kirkconnell as the pair walked along the beach in Miami.

Back to top