Whoever hopes to win The Bachelorette will not only have to win the heart of Becca Kufrin, he’ll have to win the approval of her beloved dog, Max. Colton Underwood impressed Kufrin with his knowledge of Corgis, but he was shown the door before he got to bond with her canine companion.

If you weren’t already familiar with the main squeeze in Kufrin’s life, he likes gravy, long naps, cuddles with his owner, and a certain female Corgi named Miss Wiggles. Check out photos of Kufrin and Max below.