With interior design, sometimes a tiny element can really go a long way toward making the whole room look cohesive. Coffee-table books, for example, are a quick, easy, and cost-effective way to pull any living room together. The book should align with your own interests — Kim Kardashian, for example, published a coffee-table book of her own selfies called Selfish.

It should also feature a cover design that aligns with the décor of the rest of the room. For example, if there are a lot of houseplants, a book on botany feels right at home. For chic, stylish decors, a fashion book might be just the ticket. Whatever the book, make sure it feels right in your home.

Us Weekly rounded up some great options for coffee-table books that complement living rooms with any style of décor, from Scandinavian minimalism to charming country cottage. Scroll down to check out the selections.

