Sometimes the hardest part about going to the gym is the simple act of getting there. So why not create a gym at home and get rid of the excuse? Even with a limited amount of space, it’s totally possible to put together all the equipment that’s necessary for a full workout in the comfort of one’s own home. As an added bonus, there’s no need to worry about looks when the only person to impress is yourself.

Small things such as yoga mats and free weights are great starts toward creating a personal gym in any area of the house. Many effective exercises such as — push-ups or burpees — don’t even require any extra equipment. Larger equipment such as treadmills and stationary bikes can be useful work out tools, but they’re not necessary to get the heartbeat racing and work up a sweat.

