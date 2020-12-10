Zach Rance is ready to share his truth. After coming out as bisexual, the Big Brother alum opened up about his hookup with season 16 costar Frankie Grande and how the fame that followed his reality TV stint sent him into a downward spiral.

The life coach, 30, revealed in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that the Broadway star, 37, went to third base with him on October 31, 2014, just over one month after they left the Big Brother house.

“It was Ariana Grande’s Halloween party. Kind of hard to forget,” he recalled. “It was me, Ariana Grande, Frankie, Big Sean — she was dating Big Sean at the time. Very low-key party. All of her dancers were there. The party went really well.”

Later that evening, the reality stars went to Frankie’s bedroom and started hooking up in a closet. Rance cut it short, and it was not until later down the road that he accepted his sexuality after fooling around with another guy, a photographer during an underwear shoot.

“Now I’m just like, ‘Yeah, I’m f–king bisexual,’” he told Us. “I prefer women, but this is where I’m at. I’m, like, 85 percent straight.”

The University of Florida graduate came out as bi during a virtual event on Tuesday, December 8, with The Mental Health Collection, which he founded. He said during the conversation that he and Frankie “got super, super close” on the CBS reality show and that he “fell in love with who [Frankie] was as a person.”

Rance told Us that he “wasn’t really planning on coming out on that event, but it was kind of the right place at the right time and the stars were just kind of aligned the right way and it just happened.” Since then, he has gotten countless messages from fans on Instagram.

“At the end of the day, it was something that not only helps me but helps a lot of other people,” he said. “My DMs right now are flooded with people just like, ‘Oh, my God, thank you so much. You’re so inspiring. Yada yada.’ And then I have, like, a bunch of people being like, ‘Oh, my God, so there is a chance for us!’”

