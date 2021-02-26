The secret is out. Billie Eilish confirms for the first time in her new documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, that she was in a relationship with Brandon Quention Adams.

Viewers get the first glimpse of the five-time Grammy winner, 19, and the rapper, 24, together in footage of them backstage at one of her three concerts at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles in November 2018. At the time, she was 16 and he was 22.

“Hey, Q,” she exclaims as the two embrace in a long hug. “You look good as hell.”

The nearly two-and-a-half-hour film, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, then cuts to a montage of Eilish and Q holding hands while ice skating at her 17th birthday party.

“He’s so fine,” she raves while looking at a photo on her iPhone of them cuddling on a couch. “Oh, my gosh.”

Q, who performs under the stage name 7:AMP, makes several onscreen appearances in the documentary as the ups and downs of his relationship with the “Bad Guy” singer play out.

At one point, ahead of the March 2019 release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Eilish giddily tells her then-boyfriend over the phone, “I love you. I’m in love with you.” But after he admits to drunk driving only days later, she scolds him, “I don’t want you to do that. I feel like you don’t take me seriously when I say that. I just want you safe.”

The “Therefore I Am” singer hits a breaking point with Q in April 2019. Although he travels to Indio, California, to support her at her first-ever Coachella performance, she is visibly frustrated when he does not make time to meet up with her afterward. She later tells her parents, Patrick O’Connell and Maggie Baird, that a “self-destructive” Q broke his hand by punching a wall, which worries her father in particular.

Not long after, Eilish confirms they broke up, saying, “I just wasn’t happy, and I didn’t want the same things he wanted, and I don’t think that’s fair for him. I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about certain things that the other person couldn’t care less about. I don’t think that’s fair to you. I didn’t think that was fair to him. And there was just a lack of effort, I think. I literally was just like, ‘Dude, you don’t even have enough love to love yourself. You can’t love me, dude. And you don’t. You think you do.’”

She adds, “I don’t want to fix him. I can’t fix him. I’ve tried.”

