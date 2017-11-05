The 7th Annual LACMA Art and Film Gala on Saturday, November 4, was a star-filled event that honored artist Mark Bradford and director George Lucas. Celebrities including Brad Pitt, Renee Zellweger, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jared Leto attended the Gucci-presented fundraiser, which raises money for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s film initiative. The gala featured a lavish cocktail hour that served to be a main meeting point for all of the A-listers — and Us Weekly has all the details!