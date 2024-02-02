Bruce Springsteen is The Boss on stage and in his household.

The longtime performer holds the secret to a successful relationship after being married to wife Patti Scialfa since 1991. Springsteen and Scialfa met at a bar, and she quickly became a backup vocalist in Bruce’s E Street Band. They were coworkers for years before things turned romantic in 1988.

“It was the beginning of a beautiful friendship. We had a beer together, sat at a table, and talked,” Scialfa recalled in a 2004 interview with New Jersey Monthly. “After that, I would go down every Sunday and sing, and sometimes he would be there. He knew I lived in New York and that I didn’t have a car, so he would offer to drop me off at my mom’s.”

Before they officially tied the knot, Bruce and Scialfa welcomed their first child, a son named Evan James, in July 1990. The duo has since become parents to two more kids, daughter Jessica Rae and son Samuel Ryan.

Bruce has joked that his kids have “virtually no interest” in his music career. “But as I always say, ‘They don’t need a hero, they need a father,’” he said on The Graham Norton Show in November 2022.

