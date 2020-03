100 Coconuts x TikTok

100 Coconuts and TikTok have partnered on an exclusive, limited-edition can of 100 Coconuts water designed by TikTok’s very own design team. TikTok is the leading destination for creative and joyful videos from real people. As an outlet for authenticity and self-expression, TikTok provides a positive, uplifting experience that inspires creativity and brings joy. (100coconuts.com)