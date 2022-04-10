Hollywood is ready to accessorize for summer! The latest trend among A-lister is a cute phone attachment.

String Ting makes the wristlets and crossbody straps attached to everyone’s phone. The female-owned company uses Austrian crystals and Japanese Miyuki beads to create colorful smartphone accoutrements for the stars. Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens have been spotted sporting the adorable accessory on their cells.

The stars will want to keep their phones easily accessible when they head on their beautiful summer vacations. The Shore Club Turks & Caicos is the place to be for a luxury getaway. Olympian Simone Biles and her fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens, were spotted enjoying the Providenciales resort, which offers a delightful culinary experience with four restaurants and five bars.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: