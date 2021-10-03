Top 5

Stories

Buzzzz-o-Meter

Buzzzz-o-Meter: Simihaze Beauty, Outcast Foods and More That Hollywood Is Buzzing About This Week

By
Buzzzz-o-Meter
 Simihaze; Outcast; Rancho La Gloria; Salon Grafix
5
podcast

Heating up in Hollywood! If you love playing around with makeup trends or if you’re searching for some delicious wine, Us Weekly has you covered. Find out what celebrities are buzzing about this week by scrolling through the photos!

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories! Listen on Google Play Music

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!