Treat yourself! Hollywood can’t stop buzzing about the hottest spots in Miami and New York along with some wellness goodies anyone could use in their life.

Visitors to South Beach, Miami now have a new option for a place to grab a drink and have a good time. The National Hotel Miami Beach opened the doors of their new spot, The Martini Bar. The art-deco-inspired lounge has Gatsby-inspired decor along with a collection of art that includes vibrant portraits and photographs of celebrities such as Marilyn Monroe, David Bowie, Keanu Reeves and more.

The menu offers its guests a variety of cocktails to choose from. For something sweet, go with the Hibiscus Beauty which contains hibiscus-infused vodka, St. Germain, lemon, ginger syrup and sage. The signature drink of the bar is the Pear With Me, which is made with Pear vodka, amaretto, lemon, pear syrup and foam bitters.

If New York City is calling your name, then planning a visit to the Coda Williamsburg is your best bet. The Brooklyn-based boutique hotel has 64 rooms and each suite is unlike the others with its own unique charm. Once May hits, guests can enjoy the largest outdoor heated pool that the city has to offer.

The Coda is also home to a rooftop bar and lounge where visitors can take in the iconic city skyline while sipping on refreshments inspired by the earthy flavors of Bali.

If staying in is more your speed, there’s no need to go out for a lavish meal when you can prepare one in your kitchen. World-renowned chef Giada De Laurentiis is well known for her Italian delicacies and her Giadzy product line and recipes do not disappoint.

Save yourself the trouble of going to the grocery store by ordering her limited edition, Signature Spaghetti al Limone Kit, which is a special collaboration with the South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The package includes all the ingredients you need to make De Laurentiis’ iconic lemon pasta. Along with the hand-picked Italian ingredients, you’ll get a demo from the Food Network personality on how to craft the meal.

