Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About Nicky Hilton's Shoe Collab

Hollywood knows how to chill out, and CBD is one of their favorite helpers. Us Weekly has the buzz on the products stars are using to relax.

The celebs are always upping their skincare game, and Social CBD’s Daily Calm Body Lotion is a new favorite among the stars. The CBD can calm down inflammation while hyaluronic acid and niacinamide helps keep the body moisturized and camera-ready.

Those who want to calm down on the inside (even A-listers have anxiety) turn to Sky Wellness CBD Immunity Gummies. Not only do they have cannabidiol, but vitamin C and elderberry can also help keep people healthy.

When the stars aren’t thinking about how to unwind, they’re determining what’s next in fashion. Nicky Hilton has teamed up with French Sole for a line of sustainable footwear that was designed with comfort in mind but is super chic and trendy.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: