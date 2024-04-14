Like many people, a typical day in Cheryl Hines’ life begins with “lots of coffee.” However, the actress’ key to getting the perfect brew isn’t a simple process.

“[I use] three different machines,” Hines, 58, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

On this particular day in her life, she followed up her morning coffee with a “lentil soup and a salad” for lunch after working out alongside her daughter, Catherine Young. (Hines shares Catherine with her ex-husband, Paul Young.)

Hines recently wrapped up her 12-season run as Cheryl David on the hit HBO comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Now, she’s turning her focus to her and Catherine’s skincare and candle company, Hines+Young, which they launched last year.

“It’s really taking off. Everyone wants us to do a pop-up store!” she tells Us of the brand. As for her favorite Hines+Young scents? “Every time I smell Capri Honeymoon, I know it’s time to turn my brain off and breathe!” she states.

