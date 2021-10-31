Sweet as strawberry wine. Chris Stapleton and Morgane Stapleton have a love story that keeps country music fans swooning.

The pair tied the knot in October 2007, four years after meeting as songwriters in Nashville. While celebrating their 14th anniversary in October 2021, Morgane noted how much her life had changed since Chris became part of it.

“14 years today. I don’t remember much about life before you. Thank you for loving me. Thank you for hearing me. Thank you for teaching me. Thank you for respecting me,” she gushed via Instagram alongside a romantic black-and-white photo. “Thank you for giving me everything I cherish in this life. I love you more than I’ll ever be able to put into words, but I’ll spend the rest of my time here on earth trying. Happy anniversary my love!”

The musicians share five children — a daughter and four sons — whose names have all been kept private. While they make a perfect parenting team, Chris and Morgane also hit all the right notes together in the studio.

“My wife has great taste in everything but men,” the “Say Something” crooner joked during a 2015 interview with The Washington Post. “The vast majority of the songs on my debut album, Traveller, came from lists she made.”

More than a decade into their relationship, Morgane is still in awe of her husband’s writing talent. “I was like, ‘F–k you for being able to do this,’” she told the outlet of “Daddy Doesn’t Pray Anymore,” one of her favorites. “This is the most emotional, saddest country song I’ve ever heard and you just spit it out in 10 minutes.”

When the couple perform together on stage, fans can feel the love they have for one another. “We can lift each other up on bad nights, kind of give each other a wink when we screw up or do something funny,” the Kentucky native told The New York Times in 2017 of being in the moment with his wife.

Morgane recalled asking Chris’ team for “volumes of his songs, CDs of everything he’d ever written up until that point” before their romance began, telling the newspaper, “I was singing with Chris long before he knew I was singing with him. … As much as I can talk about him being a comfort to me, I think in that way I also am a comfort to him. We can look at each other and know, ‘OK, I got you.’”

Keep scrolling for a look back at the country stars’ relationship: