Celebrity News

Peek Inside Christina Ricci’s Los Angeles Mid-Century Home on the Market for $2.2 Million (Exclusive)

By
Christina Ricci exclusively gave Us Weekly an inside look at her Los Angeles home
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Christina Ricci is saying goodbye to her Los Angeles home — but not without first giving Us Weekly an exclusive look inside.

Ricci, 44, purchased the Woodland Hills home in 2018 with her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, for $1.1 million. Before putting it up for sale, Ricci recruited the help of celebrity interior designer Jeff Lewis to revamp her two-story, mid-century property.

The makeover journey was documented on season 2 of Lewis’ Amazon Freevee series Hollywood Houselift. “Jeff and I basically ended up partnering on doing the entirety of my house,” Ricci says of the project — which was originally only supposed to involve renovating a few rooms — in the latest issue of Us.

The Yellowjackets star enjoyed the experience, telling Us that she and Lewis are “going to look for future opportunities to flip houses together.”

The home features luxuries such as a master bedroom with walk-in closets, wide-plank hardwood floors, a waterfall, a pond and a Romeo and Juliet balcony. Lewis’ renovations include brand-new windows and skylights and adding French doors. Ricci called on Shahs of Sunset alum Mercedes “MJ” Javid for help selling the home, ultimately listing it for $2.249 million.

Scroll down to get a peek inside Ricci’s stunning soon-to-be former L.A. residence:

Christina Ricci

