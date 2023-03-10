A high-flying career! Chuck Norris is known for his work on the small and big screens, as well as his impressive martial arts talent.

Born in Oklahoma, Norris discovered his passion for martial arts while overseas in Asia as a member of the United States Air Force. He trained in Tang Soo Do in South Korea and eventually earned a black belt in the art form. When he founded his own style of martial arts, Chun Kuk Do, Norris used his prior training as inspiration.

After finding international success as a fighter — winning competitions around the globe — Norris made his acting debut in 1969’s The Wrecking Crew. He continued to appear in a number of martial arts movies, even teaming up with Bruce Lee in 1972’s Way of the Dragon.

“The truth is Lee was a formidable opponent with a chiseled physique and technique. I totally enjoyed sparring and just spending time with him,” Norris once said, according to Black Belt Magazine. “He was as charismatic and friendly in the ring and at home as he was on film. His confidence and wit were dazzling, and sometimes even debilitating to others.”

The Hitman star praised Lee’s “open mind,” adding, “He never believed in only one martial arts style or that one was superior. He believed that everything had strengths and weaknesses and that we should find the strengths in each method.”

Along with his lengthy Hollywood career, Norris’ personal life has piqued fans’ interest over the years. He married Dianne Kay Holechek in December 1958 when they were 18 and 17, respectively. Their first child, son Mike, was born in 1962, followed by son Eric in 1964. The former couple called it quits in 1988 after 30 years of marriage.

The Walker, Texas Ranger alum tied the knot for a second time in 1998. He exchanged vows with Gena O’Kelley, and the twosome welcomed twins in 2001.

Three years later, while discussing his book Against All Odds: My Story, Norris opened up to Entertainment Tonight about learning that he had a daughter named Dina from a previous affair. She was born in 1963 and reached out to her father when she was 26 years old.

“I was going through my mail at home and I see this letter and I open it up,” he told the outlet in 2004. “It’s from Dina … and she says, ‘I’m your daughter from a past experience,’ and she said, ‘I found out you were my father when I was 16, but my mother said you were married and we shouldn’t interfere with your family.'”

The Firewalker actor arranged to meet his daughter despite his initial hesitation. “I look at her and it’s so amazing because I’m looking at her and she’s staring at me and we just sort of gravitate toward each other and we just went into each other’s arms and started crying,” he recalled.

Scroll down for a look back at Norris’ career and family life through the years: