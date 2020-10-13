Jon Cryer

The Pretty in Pink actor, who played Alan for all 12 seasons of the CBS hit, reflected on the loss in several tweets. “She was a beautiful human. Berta’s gruff exterior was an invention of the writers. Chatty’s warmth and vulnerability were her real strengths. I’m crying for the woman I’ll miss, and the joy she brought so many,” he wrote. “I remember her first day on 2 1/2 Men. It was our second episode and I felt so lucky that they’d been able to cast her on the show. I gushed to her about what a fan I was of hers and she simply refused to believe it.”