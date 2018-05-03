A crucial element of successful home design is the art on the walls. That doesn’t mean anyone is expected to suddenly start visiting art galleries and spending thousands of dollars on important one-of-a-kind pieces. In fact, hanging the right wall décor can be a relatively inexpensive way to immediately add a bit of color and warmth to a room. It doesn’t have to be Jeff Koons, but a few well-chosen wall-hangings will make home feel more, well, homey.

Wall décor isn’t limited to pictures either. Fabrics, clocks or even wallpaper can all work to add a sense of depth and interest to a room while showing off a ton of personality. Us Weekly has curated a list of inexpensive decorative items in styles ranging from boho chic to preppy and cheerful to accommodate a wide range of tastes.

Scroll down to check out some easy ways to make any room in the house really pop.

