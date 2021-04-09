DMX died on Friday, April 9, after an overdose on April 2 — and celebrities are paying tribute to the late musician. The rapper began his career in the mid-1980s, rising to fame with the release of his No. 1 debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot in 1998.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement to the Associated Press on Friday. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

On Saturday, April 3, news broke that the E.A.R.L.: The Autobiography of DMX author had suffered a heart attack after overdosing in his New York home. He was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York.

The following day, the Grammy nominee’s former manager, Nakia Walker, told BuzzFeed News that the rapper was in a “vegetative state.” At the time, she encouraged his fans to continue praying for the musician. “Keep the positive energy, keep praying for X, keep playing his music, stay encouraged,” she said.

In addition to releasing five No. 1 albums throughout his career, DMX acted in a string of films, including Belly, Romeo Must Die, Exit Wounds and Cradle 2 the Grave. He also appeared in a 2006 reality show titled DMX: Soul of a Man.

Celebrities and fellow musicians, including Missy Elliott, Viola Davis and Gabrielle Union took to social media to offer their condolences for the hip-hop legend’s family. His record label, Def Jam, also remembered him in a statement shared via social media, reading, “Def Jam Recordings and the extended Def Jam family of artists, executives and employees are deeply and profoundly saddened by the loss of our brother Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons. DMX was a brilliant artist and an inspiration to millions around the world. His message of triumph over struggle, his search for the light out of darkness, his pursuit of truth and grace brought us closer to our own humanity. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and were touched by him. DMX was nothing less than a giant. His legend will live on forever.”

Scroll down to see how celebrities paid tribute to the rapper.