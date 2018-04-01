Duchess Kate and Prince William attended Easter services on Sunday, April 1, ahead of the arrival of the couple’s third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge — who made her last official appearance on March 22 and is now on maternity leave — glowed while wearing a black jacket that showcased her baby bump. She accessorized her look with a brown fascinator, white brooch and nude suede heels that matched her clutch. Prince William looked handsome in a navy suit and a blue and white tie.

The pair accompanied Queen Elizabeth II to the services, which were held at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle — where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry on May 18. Also in attendance were newly engaged Princess Eugenie and her sister, Beatrice, as well as Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor and William’s cousin Zara Tindall, who is also pregnant.

Missing from the services were William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 4, and Charlotte, 2, as well as Prince Phillip. The 96-year-old, who is suffering from a hip problem, also had to skip Maundy services, held on Thursday, March 28.

Scroll through to see the photos!