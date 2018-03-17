Glowing in green! Pregnant Duchess Kate accompanied Prince William to the Irish Guards’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade, where she showed off her growing baby bump.

The royals attended the annual event, held in London on Saturday, March 17, where they enjoyed the festivities amid chilly conditions and Kate, 36, presented soldiers with shamrocks. The mother of two looked incredible in a green Catherine Walker coat with a black faux fur trim and she matched her look with a green Gina Foster hat. Keeping in spirit of the Irish holiday, she also wore a Cartier shamrock brooch pinned neatly to her jacket. Her husband, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, wore his uniform.

Later, the couple hung out with soldiers as Prince William, 35, enjoyed a pint of Guinness while his wife sipped on sparkling water. The Duchess is currently pregnant with their third child, who is due next month. Kate and William are also parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

