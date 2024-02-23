Florence Pugh’s Granny Pat has become a star in her own right.

Fans of Pugh know that Granny Pat has become a staple on the actress’ Instagram over the years. However, when attending the Don’t Worry Darling premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September 2022, Granny Pat took over the red carpet.

“To start off my appreciation posts, I’d like to begin here. A few months ago my Granzo Pat said she hadn’t bothered renewing her passport because she didn’t think she’d be doing too much traveling the older she gets. She is such an adventurer that it saddened us all that she was thinking that way,” Pugh wrote on Instagram at the time, noting that she invited Granny Pat to Venice.

Following her granddaughter’s invite, Granny Pat “started the process” to renew her passport.

“At the end of my walk down that carpet, I saw my granny taking pictures on her phone. I hugged her and asked if she would like to stand with me for a picture, her eyes lit up whilst also saying ‘oh they don’t want to see me.’ I assured her they did,” Pugh continued. “Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name. It was truly the most special moment I have ever had on a carpet.”

Looking back at the experience, Pugh called it the highlight of “Granny Pat’s life” during an appearance on the “Off Menu” podcast in March 2023.

From that moment on, Granny Pat has become a somewhat permanent fixture at Pugh’s movie premieres. Keep scrolling to see her bed red carpet moments: