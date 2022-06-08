The ‘Donda’ Wedding

In August 2021, West staged a recreation of his and Kardashian’s wedding during a listening party for Donda. “[Kim] was escorted out afterward by Kanye and they walked away holding hands,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “It did seem genuine and seemed like she wanted to be there. It was a special moment in the show.”

Though some fans hoped the moment was a sign of an impending reconciliation, Us later confirmed that the pair weren’t back together. “They have a more of a friendship and working relationship as they coparent,” an insider explained in October 2021.