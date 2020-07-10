Break Up and Make Up

The couple opened up about a past breakup between them during a July 2020 episode of Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk. After August Alsina claimed in June 2020 that he had an affair with Pinkett Smith years prior, she decided to address the rumors. According to Pinkett Smith, she met Alsina four and a half years earlier and they were just friends. Around the same time, she revealed that she and Smith had decided to split. “We decided that we were going to separate for a period of time,” Smith explained. “I really felt like we could be over.”

The actress said, “no, we were over,” which is what opened the door for the “different kind of entanglement” with Alsina. “It was a relationship,” she said of her brief romance with Alsina. “I was in a lot of pain, I was very broken. In the process of that relationship, I definitely realized that you can’t find happiness outside of yourself.” Pinkett Smith continued saying that the singer eventually broke off communication with her once she and Smith started to work on their relationship — and they haven’t spoken since.

“We have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love,” the Gotham alum said of her status with her husband now. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum admitted that “I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again,” before noting that marriage “ain’t for the weak at heart.” Pinkett Smith added: “I definitely believe that you and I never, ever, ever thought that we would make it back.” The two jokingly concluded: “We ride together, we die together, bad marriage for life.”