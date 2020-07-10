Counting the Ways

On Pinkett Smith’s birthday in September 2015, the Independence Day actor shared a throwback photo of the couple with a sweet note about their relationship on Facebook. “This was taken at your mom’s house 20 years ago. That’s a long time ago!!! I have sung happy birthday to you 20 times and I have bought you 19 birthday presents. (I was mad that one year). I have watched you blow out 693 candles (737 after tonite). I’ve told you ‘I love you’ at least 8,285 times,” Smith wrote. “And of the nearly 3.96 Billion women on the planet – there is only 1 that I want to spend the rest of my life with. Happy Birthday, my Love!”