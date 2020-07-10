Hollywood Royalty

The rumor mill went into overdrive in August 2015, after false reports claimed that the Smiths were splitting up after 17 years of marriage. The “Summertime” rapper felt compelled to address them on Facebook in August 2015: “Under normal circumstances, I don’t usually respond to foolishness (Because it’s contagious). But, so many people have extended me their ‘deepest condolences’ that I figured – ‘What the hell… I can be foolish, too!’ So, in the interest of redundant, repetitious, over & over-again-ness… Jada and I are… NOT GETTING A DIVORCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!” He concluded his statement by promising his fans that if he was to ever divorce his “Queen,” they would find out from him directly and not through the media. The Red Table Talk host later tweeted, “My King has spoken.”