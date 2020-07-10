Rebuilding Their Relationship

Smith admitted during an October 2018 appearance on “Red Table Talk” that his wife didn’t want the life he built for them at one point during their marriage. “To have to let go of the picture, to have to let go of the dream was devastating. We essentially had to destroy our marriage,” he confessed. Despite their struggles, both Smith and Pinkett Smith said divorce was never an option for them during the episode.

“Because I had been divorced before, I wasn’t getting divorced again. Divorce wasn’t an option,” the actor confessed. “I was devastated even worse than a divorce. We broke up within our marriage and got back together again. We had to rebuild with new rules and something way, completely different.”