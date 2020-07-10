Still in Sync

The Set It Off actress appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July 2017, where she addressed rumors that she and the Focus star were swingers. “The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers. That’s the craziest one. It’s constant,” she said, before joking, “And I’m like, ‘Yo, I wish!’” She also shared some insight into how the couple of two decades manage to keep it “hot”: “I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together. Yeah, I guess that’s the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!”