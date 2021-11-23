A star-studded affair for a good cause. Floyd Mayweather and Cuba Gooding Jr. served as team captains for a celebrity match at the SWAPP Celebrity Soccer League Tournament Presented by SWAPP Protocol in Miami Beach on Saturday, November 20.

The event, which featured seven-on-seven friendly games of soccer, was inclusive of youth and adults with disabilities and drew some big names to the cause.

Not only did model Jen Selter and former New York Yankee Johnny Damon participate in the matches, but O.T. Genasis later performed with celebrities like Larsa Pippen and Jordan Belfort dancing on stage.