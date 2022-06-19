Love and basketball! Giannis Antetokounmpo is beloved by Milwaukee Bucks fans, but when he’s off the court, only one woman matters: his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesprigger.

The NBA star and the Rice University alum started dating in the mid-2010s after Antetokounmpo was drafted by the Bucks. The duo have since kept their relationship relatively private, but they occasionally give fans glimpses of their life together via social media.

In June 2022, the power forward shared a few snaps from his family’s annual trip to his native Greece. His parents, Charles and Veronica Antetokounmpo, immigrated to Europe from their home country of Nigeria three years before Giannis’ birth.

“Our annual Akropolis visit🇬🇷🔥,” the NBA All-Star wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of himself showing his and Riddlesprigger’s two sons the sights. The couple welcomed Liam in February 2020 and Maverick in August 2021.

Giannis was in the delivery room with his partner both times she gave birth, and both times he burst into tears upon seeing his sons’ faces. “I thought maybe it was because [Liam] was my first one,” the athlete told GQ in November 2021, explaining that he was surprised when he also cried when Maverick arrived. “Seeing what the body has to go through in order to bring this beautiful, sweet thing into the world, it’s insane.”

Riddlesprigger, for her part, has said that she loves getting to spend time in Greece with her beau and their kids. “The greatest thing about Greece is that I’ve got to visit the places and meet the people that are a part of Giannis’ story!” she wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “Learning something new about him with each place we visit and person we meet.”

The Sincerely, Mariah founder often supports Giannis at his basketball games, but before their romance, she cheered for a different team: the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Aside from the Bucks, what is your favorite team?” asked one fan during an Instagram Live with the couple in March 2020. “I was a Lakers fan growing up,” Riddlesprigger replied. When her boyfriend reacted with shock, she added, “I said, ‘Growing up!'”

The 2021 MVP joked that the Live couldn’t go on after his girlfriend’s unspeakable treachery. “I gotta stop the Live now,” he quipped. “Oh, hell no!”

When the Bucks won the NBA championship in July 2021, however, Riddlesprigger was on hand for the celebration with Liam. “Nobody truly knows the work you have put in and the obstacles you had to overcome, but to see part of your journey up close has been such a blessing!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I AM SO FREAKIN PROUD OF YOU BABY! You are [an] NBA CHAMPION and nobody can take that from you!”

Keep scrolling for a look back at Giannis and Riddlesprigger’s complete relationship timeline.