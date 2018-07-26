If you think Nashville is all country music and honky-tonks, there’s a pig out there who could change your mind — one vegan doughnut at a time. The Insta-famous cutie Hamlet — who has more than 300,000 Instagram followers — and her BFF, Pumba the dog, know where there’s always a warm welcome for four-legged friends and a tasty treat for hog and human alike.

When the 4-year-old ham (which is, quite literally, the best way to describe her) isn’t playing dress-up or snuggling in bed at home, she can be found eating al fresco in Music Row or strutting her stuff past Nashville’s iconic murals.

Scroll down to read all about the therapy pig’s favorite pet-friendly spots to hang in Us Weekly‘s VIPet Scene series.