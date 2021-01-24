Hunter Hayes may be a five-time Grammy nominee, but he still lives a pretty normal day-to-day life!

Just like Us, the singer, 29, always begins his early mornings with a cup of joe. “I’ve tried every coffee making process on the planet,” Hayes exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, which is available on newsstands now. “And while I love a good French Press or a classic pour-over, the simplicity of a Nespresso is hard to beat.”

Afterward, the musician — who recently released his new single “The One That Got Away” — usually steps out for fresh air with his dogs, Cole and Ella, which “is the highlight of every day,” he says, noting that it’s “something I commit to doing before checking texts, emails and news.”

Then, when he returns home, Hayes starts working his magic on upcoming music.

“I love writing days,” he admits, noting that he enjoys coming up with lyrics by the piano. “[It’s] much more effective for me in writing a lyric. Most people associate my music and performances with guitar, but piano has always been my go-to for writing purposes.”

Sometimes, however, when he’s struggling with whatever he’s working on, Hayes goes outside to clear his mind. “It’s a fantastic way to get unstuck on a song,” he notes.

While “the work is never-ending,” he says, Hayes still makes sure he practices self-care.

Since he lives just a 10-minute drive from the beach, “I go as often as I can,” he admits. “There are two days a week I block off to end the day [there] and clear my head. I never knew how much I liked sunsets until I experienced them here. It’s such a great way to catch my breath at the end of a crazy week.”

Want to know what else is Hayes’ daily schedule? Keep scrolling to see his day-to-day life in action.